Black entrepreneurs discuss finding business success in Cape

A local panel discussion on Black-owned business generated some revealing comments from African American entrepreneurs Thursday at Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau.
The last in a series of gatherings under the rubric “Race Relations in Conservative America” was held on the second floor of the old Federal Building, where the congregation meets for worship.
Blunt candor from the three invited guests was evident from the start of the meeting, which was attended by a racially diverse crowd of 40 people.
Paris Newson, who will open a Black-owned art gallery called 20 North Pacific on Sept. 4 on Cape Girardeau’s south side, is a Memphis, Tennessee, native who works for AT&T.
“Black people tend to have post-traumatic slave syndrome,” Newson said. “We’re taught to bring each other down and tear each other down — it’s a scarcity mindset.”
“(Blacks) aren’t taught in the home what to do with money,” Newson added. “A lot of us wear our wealth rather than invest for long-term (benefits).”
Richard James, a Sikeston, Missouri-born barber who operates Suite 72 shop at 821 Broadway near Southeast Missouri State University, said he wanted to work for himself after a 15-month stint as a line leader for Proctor & Gamble.
“I wanted to be my own boss,” James said, “but you quickly realize your customers are boss — and working for yourself is harder than you think.”
The panelists were in general agreement about white patronage being essential for business success in Cape Girardeau.
“I’d say more than 98% of my clientele is white,” said Cosandra “Coco” Reed, a Cape Girardeau native who operates Radiant Reflections photography and print lab at 294 Christine St.
James, who said his proximity to Southeast gives him access to a diverse customer base, wondered aloud whether Black people support each other and patronize each other’s businesses.
“We tend to go to the white man,” James said, “because we think what he has is better.”
“This is a mentality (Blacks) have had forever,” he added.
The trio was asked what literature gives inspiration to them as minority small-business owners.
“I listen to podcasts but I don’t think there’s a better book than the Bible,” Reed said. “I always find something there to inspire, to encourage and to give me some raw truth.”
James said he admired the biblical book of Proverbs and touted a self-help book by Devin Robinson called “50 Obstacles Black Entrepreneurs Face.”
Newson recommended Rhonda Byrne’s book, “The Secret,” which panel moderator and Gateway pastor Ben Porter had also read.
“(Byrne’s) book will teach you to use gratitude and thought power to accomplish your goals,” Newson said.
