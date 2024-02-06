Black entrepreneurs discuss finding business success in Cape

A local panel discussion on Black-owned business generated some revealing comments from African American entrepreneurs Thursday at Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau.

The last in a series of gatherings under the rubric “Race Relations in Conservative America” was held on the second floor of the old Federal Building, where the congregation meets for worship.

Blunt candor from the three invited guests was evident from the start of the meeting, which was attended by a racially diverse crowd of 40 people.

Paris Newson, who will open a Black-owned art gallery called 20 North Pacific on Sept. 4 on Cape Girardeau’s south side, is a Memphis, Tennessee, native who works for AT&T.

“Black people tend to have post-traumatic slave syndrome,” Newson said. “We’re taught to bring each other down and tear each other down — it’s a scarcity mindset.”

Richard James, proprietor of Suite 72 barbershop in Cape Girardeau, speaks during a panel discussion on black-owned business Thursday at Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau. Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

“(Blacks) aren’t taught in the home what to do with money,” Newson added. “A lot of us wear our wealth rather than invest for long-term (benefits).”

Richard James, a Sikeston, Missouri-born barber who operates Suite 72 shop at 821 Broadway near Southeast Missouri State University, said he wanted to work for himself after a 15-month stint as a line leader for Proctor & Gamble.

“I wanted to be my own boss,” James said, “but you quickly realize your customers are boss — and working for yourself is harder than you think.”

The panelists were in general agreement about white patronage being essential for business success in Cape Girardeau.