Black bear spotted near Hilliard, Missouri

A couple in northern Butler County got a big surprise Tuesday evening when they looked out their window and saw a black bear frolicking in their backyard.

The couple, who live near Hilliard in a wooded residential area, wish to remain anonymous, but the two of them were excited to see the animal, which was about 15 yards from their back door at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"My husband was just sitting here in his chair and happened to look up and watched him walk across our back window," the wife said.

The wife said the bear, which the husband described as a male bear, or boar, just "played around" in their yard.

"We watched him probably for about 15 minutes, just laying there underneath the pine tree, licking himself and scratching himself," the wife said. "Then he stretched out (and later) got up and wandered off to the side of our house, then he walked off in the woods. He was probably out there 20-25 minutes or 30 minutes, something like that."

The wife said the bear returned at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, sat down at a tree, scratched his back against the tree and then went to the couple's deer feeder before the husband scared him away. However, the bear returned a few minutes later and also was at the feeder Wednesday morning, when it was last seen.

However, this is not the first time the couple has seen signs of bears, or indications a bear has been in the area, near their house.

"A couple of years ago, my husband was deer hunting about a mile away and he saw some bear tracks," the wife said. "But this is the first one we've seen (here in the flesh)."

The couple have seen bears from a distance earlier this year when they visited East Tennessee, but this was the closest the two of them had been to one of the animals.

"I think it's pretty cool, but it's also a little scary," the wife said. "We have dogs and we kept them in the house because I was afraid to let them out the door. They usually are outside dogs (but) we kept them in."

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said there have been no other reports of bear sightings in Butler County. Attempts to reach local Missouri Department of Conservation agents before presstime were unsuccessful.