All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 17, 2021

BJC, Washington U. to require vaccinations for employees

ST. LOUIS -- Two of the largest employers in the St. Louis area have announced they will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported BJC HealthCare and Washington University both announced the vaccination requirements Tuesday. The announcement comes at a time when demand for vaccines is waning in Missouri, a state already lagging behind the national average in COVID-19 immunization rate...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Two of the largest employers in the St. Louis area have announced they will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported BJC HealthCare and Washington University both announced the vaccination requirements Tuesday. The announcement comes at a time when demand for vaccines is waning in Missouri, a state already lagging behind the national average in COVID-19 immunization rate.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The St. Louis region's three other major health systems -- SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke's Hospital -- have not issued vaccine requirements but said they were discussing the issue.

Missouri Hospital Association president and CEO Herb Kuhn said hospitals across the state have "seen COVID-19's devastation in lives and health lost," and many are evaluating vaccine requirements.

Washington University will require all faculty, staff and trainees to be vaccinated by Aug. 30. BJC will require employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy