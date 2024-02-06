Bishops with Missouri dioceses respond to U.S. Capitol violence, chaos

“As people of faith we are called to make no peace with violence or oppression. We are called, in the words of St. Francis, to be ‘instruments of peace,’ and at this time of uncertainty, I invite you to join me in prayer for our nation, our elected leaders and for all in authority in this land.

“May we reflect the light of the Christ we follow.”

United Methodist Church Missouri Conference — Bishop Robert D. Farr

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol (Wednesday) was un-American. It was not okay. Even as we affirm the rights of freedom of speech and to peacefully assemble, the peaceful transition of power is a pillar of a democracy and nothing must disrupt this process.

“What happened was beyond alarming but perhaps not surprising. People of the Word know that words have consequences. The president of the United States and key members of his party, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, have been whipping up fear and anger among their radical supporters for weeks, months, even years.

“This is not to say all leaders of one party or the other conducted themselves in this way. Many have carried out their work with dignity. I name only the inflaming language used by some in trying to subvert the outcome of an election.

“I condemn the abuse of power and rhetoric from leaders inciting violence, division and anarchy. I call on all to work for justice and the common good of the country and our democracy.

“I trust our democracy. It is messy and often broken but it is ours and we must protect it. The Church has a role in standing up to violence. Join me in praying for those who died and were injured in the unlawful actions, including the loved ones of a woman shot and killed in the violence, for first responders, for our legislators and their staff.

“I know the news coming from Washington and around our country is disheartening. The increasing division, persistence of unfounded conspiracy theories and growing radicalization among us are scary. But sisters and brothers, let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season, we will reap if we do not give up (Galatians 6:9). And, for the many of us who are beyond weary, exhausted and broken-hearted, trust in a promise.

“Jesus says to come to him if we are weary (Matthew 11:28). It is there, at Jesus’ side, that he shares his yoke with us, teaching us that his words and actions are often the rest and the life we need.”