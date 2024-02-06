All sections
NewsMarch 20, 2021

Bishop lifts dispensation for area Catholics

Edward M. Rice, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, issued a pastoral letter dated Friday regarding worship attendance in diocesan churches. "The Dispensation from the Obligation to Attend Holy Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is lifted as of Palm Sunday, beginning with the Vigil Mass, on March 27, 2021, with an exception for those with pre-existing health conditions, those who are caregivers to the homebound, or those with serious concerns, will have a Particular Dispensation," Rice's letter read.. ...

Southeast Missourian
A churchgoer sits outside St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau to pray the rosary April 13, 2020.
A churchgoer sits outside St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau to pray the rosary April 13, 2020.Southeast Missourian file

Edward M. Rice, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, issued a pastoral letter dated Friday regarding worship attendance in diocesan churches.

"The Dispensation from the Obligation to Attend Holy Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is lifted as of Palm Sunday, beginning with the Vigil Mass, on March 27, 2021, with an exception for those with pre-existing health conditions, those who are caregivers to the homebound, or those with serious concerns, will have a Particular Dispensation," Rice's letter read.

"The inability to attend Sunday Mass, along with the various restrictions, has been a hardship for so many. However, as our nation and world begin the rollout of various vaccines, we are hopefully seeing a light at the end of the tunnel," the letter continued.

The bishop encouraged Catholic churches in the diocese to continue COVID safety precautions, to mask and to sanitize often.





