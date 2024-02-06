Son to Grant and Macey Brown of Marble Hill, Mercy Hospital Southeast, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Name, Benett Lloyd. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Danny and Amy James of Marble Hill. She works as a radiological technologist. Mr. Brown is the son of Tracy and Sherilyn Brown of Union City, Tennessee. He works as an inside sales representative.
Son to Trenton Patton and Dakota Fightmaster of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Name, Drayton Ory Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.2 ounces. First child. Ms. Fightmaster is the daughter of Jaime Salzman of Marble Hill. She works for Barnabas Acres. Mr. Patton is the son of Crystal Thomas and Gregory Thomas of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Taco Bell.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.