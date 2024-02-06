Birthright to celebrate 50 years

Birthright of Cape Girardeau will be celebrating its 50th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 22, in the upper room of the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.

Birthright of Cape Girardeau's director, Kim Sellers, said the celebration is a bit early.

"The actual day of the anniversary is Aug. 6," Sellers said. "But, since so many people will be busy preparing for the new school year, we decided now would be a better time for everyone."

Birthright is a national, not-for-profit charity organization that supports women facing unplanned pregnancies. Formed in 1968 in Toronto. Birthright has hundreds of centers throughout Canada and the U.S.