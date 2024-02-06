All sections
January 18, 2023

Birthright to celebrate 50 years

Birthright of Cape Girardeau will be celebrating its 50th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 22, in the upper room of the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Birthright of Cape Girardeau's director, Kim Sellers, said the celebration is a bit early. "The actual day of the anniversary is Aug. 6," Sellers said. "But, since so many people will be busy preparing for the new school year, we decided now would be a better time for everyone."...

Danny Walter
Birthright of Cape Girardeau's location at 2633 Hopper Road. The organization will be marking its 50th anniversary this weekend.
Birthright of Cape Girardeau's location at 2633 Hopper Road. The organization will be marking its 50th anniversary this weekend.Submitted

Birthright of Cape Girardeau will be celebrating its 50th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 22, in the upper room of the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.

Birthright of Cape Girardeau's director, Kim Sellers, said the celebration is a bit early.

"The actual day of the anniversary is Aug. 6," Sellers said. "But, since so many people will be busy preparing for the new school year, we decided now would be a better time for everyone."

Birthright is a national, not-for-profit charity organization that supports women facing unplanned pregnancies. Formed in 1968 in Toronto. Birthright has hundreds of centers throughout Canada and the U.S.

Sellers said Birthright helps women by providing essentials such as pregnancy testing, medical, housing and counseling referrals, as well as maternity and baby items. In addition to the location at 2633 Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau, Birthright opened a new location May 5, 2020, in Marble Hill, Missouri, at 105 Church St.

Sellars said the keynote speaker will be the Rev. Stephen Imbarrato, a Catholic priest and pro-life advocate out of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico. She said Imbarrato is part of the anti-abortion organization Priests for Life.

"This celebration is about thanking our donors who have made it possible for Birthright of Cape Girardeau to be 100% donor based for 50 years," Sellars said. "We will also be recognizing our volunteers and other individuals who have been helpful and inspirational to Birthright."

For more information regarding Birthright, visit www.birthright.org, or for Birthright of Cape Girardeau, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CapeBirthright.

Local News
