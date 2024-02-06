Birthright to branch out into Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Plans are underway to open a Birthright branch office in Marble Hill in the spring.

Kim Sellers, director of Birthright of Cape Girardeau, said the search has begun for office space or a two-bedroom house.

“We have a list of landlords and we’re working with local real estate agents,” Sellers said. The office will be open two days a week. The days and hours of operation have not been determined, she said, but one thing is definite — Volunteers are needed.

Sellers said volunteers at the Cape Girardeau center at 2633 Hopper Road average three to five hours a week. She said they do just about everything from sorting clothes to mowing the grass. Volunteers also work with clients, such as helping them with pregnancy tests.

Founded in 1968 in Canada, Birthright is a not-for-profit pregnancy resource center. There are centers throughout the United States, Canada and Africa. In Missouri, there are 21 centers. The Cape Girardeau center is the only one between Festus, Missouri, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Sellers said the mission of Birthright is to guide pregnant women into making a life choice.

“When a pregnant mom comes to us wanting an abortion, she is coming from a place of fear. We want to find out what that fear is and love her through it, help her to know that she does indeed have other options, life options,” Sellers said. “We love. We don’t judge. When she leaves the office, we hope that she feels listened to and loved — respected and not judged. And we pray that she chooses life for both herself and her baby.”

Birthright of Cape Girardeau opened in 1973. And after 47 years, it’s looking to branch out.