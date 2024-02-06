Birthright of Cape Girardeau celebrates 50th anniversary

Birthright of Cape Girardeau celebrated its 50th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.

The event coincided with what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, and was also a celebration of the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn the 1973 ruling, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Kim Sellers, director of Birthright of Cape Girardeau, recognized and thanked all the donors and volunteers who have given their time and money to help care for and counsel women facing unplanned pregnancies.

"Without either, we could not minister to our moms and their babies," Sellers said.

She noted Birthright opened the Cape Girardeau center Aug. 6, 1973, and said that, even after 50 years, they have much to accomplish.

Kathy Mattes, board president for Birthright of Cape Girardeau, announces the purchase of the building for Birthright of Marble Hill, during Birthright's 50th anniversary celebration Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Danny Walter

Kathy Mattes, board president of Birthright of Cape Girardeau, announced an opportunity for Birthright to purchase the building the Marble Hill branch has been renting since May 2020. She said a recent donation of $27,000, from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, in addition to others, made the purchase possible. She said the building's purchase from Cape First Church is scheduled to be completed Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Also announced was the creation of a new scholarship named for Barbara McKeon, a former assistant director at Birthright. Sellers said McKeon was a nurse, a teacher of nurses and a counselor.

"Many of you know her as the 'Candy Lady,'" Sellers said. "But around Birthright, she is know as Miss Barb."

Named the Barbara McKeon Nursing Scholarship, Sellers said it would provide gifts in the amount of $500 to "Birthright moms" entering nursing school.