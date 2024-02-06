All sections
NewsMay 4, 2020

Birthright branch to open Monday in Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Opening day for Birthright of Marble Hill is today, the same day the state of Missouri is reopening after Gov. Mike Parson's COVID-19 "stay-at-home" order expired. The Marble Hill facility is a branch of Birthright of Cape Girardeau, which has been serving Southeast Missouri for more than 47 years...

Mary Layton
Birthright directors Kim Sellars, left, and Michele Moon stack canned goods and other non-perishable food items for families served by Birthright. Beginning Monday, Birthright of Marble Hill will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at 105 Church St.
Birthright directors Kim Sellars, left, and Michele Moon stack canned goods and other non-perishable food items for families served by Birthright. Beginning Monday, Birthright of Marble Hill will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at 105 Church St.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Opening day for Birthright of Marble Hill is today, the same day the state of Missouri is reopening after Gov. Mike Parson’s COVID-19 “stay-at-home” order expired.

The Marble Hill facility is a branch of Birthright of Cape Girardeau, which has been serving Southeast Missouri for more than 47 years.

Cape First Assembly of God Church at 105 Church St. is providing several rooms for Birthright to use. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

The original opening for the Marble Hill branch was set for April 20, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and need for social distancing, the opening was postponed two weeks. The Cape Girardeau office closed for several weeks, but reopened April 13.

“The Marble Hill branch plans to duplicate the safety policies of the Cape office,” director Michele Moon said. “We will have a sign posted outside asking clients to call or ring the doorbell. We ask for photo ID (driver’s license, etc.) and can communicate through the storm door.”

Moon said there will always be a director (generally her) and at least one volunteer at the Marble Hill branch, which serves pregnant women and babies up to 12 months old. The Cape Girardeau center at 2633 Hopper Road serves pregnant women and children up to 36 months old.

All services are free and confidential and include pregnancy testing and counseling; maternity and baby clothes; a layette, often described as a baby shower in a basket, before the baby is born; monthly baby supplies, such as diapers, wipes, clothing, formula and baby food; monthly mom gatherings; ongoing confidential support and encouragement; and information regarding prenatal support, continuing education, community services, adoption referral and social agency referral.

Birthright of Marble Hill is using several rooms in the parsonage of Cape First Assembly of God Church. The parsonage is currently being used as a youth house.

“I am thrilled to be sharing the ministry of Birthright on site of Cape First’s youth house,” Moon said. “The young people who are sharing their space with us are already part of the ministry we are offering to this community. I look forward to this partnership.”

She said there are all kinds of situations that bring families to Birthright, including economics.

“Right now, with so many folks unemployed due to the pandemic, we are definitely seeing a greater need. Birthright is committed to offering a compassionate, reassuring presence in the community. I’ve been on hand to conduct several pregnancy tests at the Cape office these past few weeks, and I’ve been amazed at how, even masked, we communicate so much of what we are feeling through our eyes: joy and delight, as well as worry and fear. I can see how the woman is feeling, and by identifying what I am observing, I can begin to help her sort through her concerns.”

The Marble Hill branch is currently looking for volunteers, Moon said. Also, plans are underway for an open house and dedication, but a date has not been set.

Anyone interested in learning more about volunteering should call Moon at the Marble Hill branch at (573) 238-0021, or email her at birthrightofmarblehill@gmail.com.

Women are not required to show financial need in order to receive services. Birthright is a not-for-profit pregnancy resource center. Founded in 1968 in Canada, Birthright of Cape Girardeau opened only five years later in 1973. There are centers throughout the United States, Canada and Africa. In Missouri, there are 21 centers. The Cape Girardeau center serves all of Southeast Missouri and across the river into Southern Illinois.

Local News
