Birthright branch to open Monday in Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Opening day for Birthright of Marble Hill is today, the same day the state of Missouri is reopening after Gov. Mike Parson’s COVID-19 “stay-at-home” order expired.

The Marble Hill facility is a branch of Birthright of Cape Girardeau, which has been serving Southeast Missouri for more than 47 years.

Cape First Assembly of God Church at 105 Church St. is providing several rooms for Birthright to use. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

The original opening for the Marble Hill branch was set for April 20, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and need for social distancing, the opening was postponed two weeks. The Cape Girardeau office closed for several weeks, but reopened April 13.

“The Marble Hill branch plans to duplicate the safety policies of the Cape office,” director Michele Moon said. “We will have a sign posted outside asking clients to call or ring the doorbell. We ask for photo ID (driver’s license, etc.) and can communicate through the storm door.”

Moon said there will always be a director (generally her) and at least one volunteer at the Marble Hill branch, which serves pregnant women and babies up to 12 months old. The Cape Girardeau center at 2633 Hopper Road serves pregnant women and children up to 36 months old.

All services are free and confidential and include pregnancy testing and counseling; maternity and baby clothes; a layette, often described as a baby shower in a basket, before the baby is born; monthly baby supplies, such as diapers, wipes, clothing, formula and baby food; monthly mom gatherings; ongoing confidential support and encouragement; and information regarding prenatal support, continuing education, community services, adoption referral and social agency referral.