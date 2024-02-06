Bird with a bad rep: Nature center to celebrate Vulture Day

The word “vulture” conjures up a lot of images, mostly of an ugly bird hunched over roadkill on a highway shoulder.
But there’s a lot more to these creatures, according to a naturalist at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.
Jordanya Brostoski, a self proclaimed “big nerd” about vultures, said she decided to begin International Vulture Awareness Day about two years ago.
“I used to work with a vulture rescue in Kansas City, Missouri, and found them interesting,” Brostoski said. “The more I learned about them, I fell in love with them.”
Brostoski, who has been a naturalist for almost nine years, said though vultures have a rough reputation, they’re vital to a healthy ecosystem.
“They really help prevent disease,” she said, as their stomach acid is 100 times more concentrated than humans’, and their gut bacteria are strong enough to digest anthrax and botulinum, a botulism-causing bacterium.
“They help purify waste, which helps reduce disease,” Brostoski said.
Vulture Awareness Day activities at the nature center will include a stop-by display on the black vulture and the turkey vulture, the two types of vulture most common in this region, Brostoski said.
Children can make a vulture mask at one station and at another, there will be what Brostoski called a vulture vomit throw.
“Vultures use projectile vomiting to protect themselves,” Brostoski said, as it helps them evade predators or other scavengers who might be after the vulture’s meal.
Brostoski said she’s worked most often with turkey vultures and was surprised to learn how intelligent they are.
“People think of barn owls as wise, but turkey vultures beat out owls for smarts,” Brostoski said.
Turkey vultures also live in intricate family groups and learn who their handlers are.
“I hope everyone comes out to learn more about these creatures,” Brostoski said.
The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, and is part of the yearlong “Our Big Year” focus on birds.
An event sticker is available, Brostoski said.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.