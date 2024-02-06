Bird with a bad rep: Nature center to celebrate Vulture Day

The word “vulture” conjures up a lot of images, mostly of an ugly bird hunched over roadkill on a highway shoulder.

But there’s a lot more to these creatures, according to a naturalist at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Jordanya Brostoski, a self proclaimed “big nerd” about vultures, said she decided to begin International Vulture Awareness Day about two years ago.

“I used to work with a vulture rescue in Kansas City, Missouri, and found them interesting,” Brostoski said. “The more I learned about them, I fell in love with them.”

Brostoski, who has been a naturalist for almost nine years, said though vultures have a rough reputation, they’re vital to a healthy ecosystem.

Black vultures aren't as well-known in Missouri, but they are expanding their range northward, and sightings of them are increasing. Courtesy, Missouri Department of Conservation

“They really help prevent disease,” she said, as their stomach acid is 100 times more concentrated than humans’, and their gut bacteria are strong enough to digest anthrax and botulinum, a botulism-causing bacterium.

“They help purify waste, which helps reduce disease,” Brostoski said.

Vulture Awareness Day activities at the nature center will include a stop-by display on the black vulture and the turkey vulture, the two types of vulture most common in this region, Brostoski said.

Children can make a vulture mask at one station and at another, there will be what Brostoski called a vulture vomit throw.