Bird flu confirmed in chicken flock in Stoddard County

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Stoddard County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the development in a news release Friday. The agency said samples from the flock were tested at the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at a USDA veterinary lab in Ames, Iowa.

Missouri officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be killed and disposed of to prevent the spread of the disease, the USDA said.