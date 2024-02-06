All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 7, 2022

Bird flu confirmed in chicken flock in Stoddard County

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Stoddard County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the development in a news release Friday. The agency said samples from the flock were tested at the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at a USDA veterinary lab in Ames, Iowa...

Associated Press
FILE - A flock of young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015. Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion. The new fear is driven by the discovery announced Feb. 9, 2022, of the virusÂ infecting a commercial turkey flockÂ in Indiana. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - A flock of young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015. Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion. The new fear is driven by the discovery announced Feb. 9, 2022, of the virusÂ infecting a commercial turkey flockÂ in Indiana. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Stoddard County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the development in a news release Friday. The agency said samples from the flock were tested at the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at a USDA veterinary lab in Ames, Iowa.

Missouri officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be killed and disposed of to prevent the spread of the disease, the USDA said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The announcement comes nearly a month after the discovery of the highly contagious virus in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana and only days after it was detected in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in western Iowa.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can spread from flock to flock by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Comma...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy