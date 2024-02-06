Bingo World closure affects local fundraising efforts

The COVID-19 pandemic is depriving local bingo enthusiasts of their favorite game — and keeping two local not-for-profit organizations 6 feet away from their fundraising goals.

According to its website, Bingo World is a “charitable gambling operation,” supporting Notre Dame Regional High School and the area’s Optimist International clubs by providing a venue for their bingo night fundraisers. On March 16, these organizations announced the suspension of their regularly scheduled games to limit large gatherings amidst coronavirus concerns.

Because there is not a way to resume games while honoring social-distancing guidelines, the closure will continue through June. Currently, regularly scheduled games are set to return no later than Sept 2. Until then, the organizations will reevaluate risk levels on a monthly basis to determine whether Bingo World can safely re-open at an earlier date.

Mary Kirn, chairwoman of Optimist Club Bingo, said both Cape Girardeau and Jackson have Noon and Evening Optimists clubs, and each of the four clubs will be hurt by the continued closure. She said it will especially impact her club, the Jackson Noon Optimists, which relies entirely on bingo to raise funds for its charitable donations.

As stated on the Optimist International website, the Optimist Clubs’ goal is to provide hope and positive vision to young people in the community. They use the tens of thousands of dollars bingo generates annually to provide scholarships, organize sports teams for young boys and girls, and support organizations such as the Food Pantry and the School Backpack program.

While Kirn said she believes the Jackson Noon Optimists will be able to continue contributing to the programs they are presently committed to, their donations will come from reserve funds and must temporarily decrease. If the suspension continues in the coming months, the revenue shortfall will “really affect what the Optimist Club is able to do for the youth in the community,” she said.