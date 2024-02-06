All sections
NewsFebruary 4, 2021

Bingo is back at Cape Bingo World

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A player marks his bingo card Oct. 24, 2018, at Bingo World in Cape Girardeau.
A player marks his bingo card Oct. 24, 2018, at Bingo World in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Optimist Club and Notre Dame Regional High School will again be holding games at Bingo World, 823 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

On Friday, the Optimists will stage bingo contests for the first time since the pandemic took hold in March.

“With vaccinations happening here in the county, we felt it was time to get back,” Optimist representative Bruce Scherer said.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with speed ball set for 6:15 p.m. and actual bingo, one of America’s most enduring games of chance, starting at 6:30 p.m.

“Before COVID, we were having a banner year,” Scherer said.

Net proceeds from Optimist bingo, held every Friday evening, are split among the four local clubs — Cape Girardeau and Jackson have Noon and Evening Optimist clubs.

Notre Dame, which holds contests Wednesdays and Fridays, will resume bingo Feb. 10 for the first time since Dec. 5.

Before the coronavirus, Notre Dame development director Alex Jackson said an average bingo attendance was 160. By the time Notre Dame decided to pause bingo, the figure had fallen “significantly” to around 120, Jackson said.

Notre Dame uses bingo proceeds to defray tuition costs for its students, he noted.

Organizations using Bingo World will ensure the volunteers who run the games are masked. Players must mask until seated, after which they may remove face coverings.

The playing floor will be sanitized nightly, a thorough duct cleaning has been implemented, disposable masks will be made available and sanitizing stations will be in evidence, Jackson added.

Local News
