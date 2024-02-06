Bingo is back at Cape Bingo World

The Optimist Club and Notre Dame Regional High School will again be holding games at Bingo World, 823 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

On Friday, the Optimists will stage bingo contests for the first time since the pandemic took hold in March.

“With vaccinations happening here in the county, we felt it was time to get back,” Optimist representative Bruce Scherer said.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with speed ball set for 6:15 p.m. and actual bingo, one of America’s most enduring games of chance, starting at 6:30 p.m.

“Before COVID, we were having a banner year,” Scherer said.