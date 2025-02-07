Legislation allowing low-dose intoxicating hemp drinks to continue to be sold in grocery and liquor stores won the approval of committees in both the Missouri House and Senate this week.

A House committee advanced a bill 12 to 5 on Wednesday afternoon, followed the next morning by a 5 to 1 by a Senate committee.

While the bills carve out a place for hemp-THC seltzers to remain on store shelves, both bills ban intoxicating hemp edibles and vapes from being sold outside of marijuana dispensaries.

That point caused some reluctance from House public safety committee members who worried it would harshly impact a number of current Missouri companies that sell those products.

“This is a tough bill to vote on,” said Democratic state Rep. Mark Sharp of Kansas City, who voted in favor. “On the one hand, you’re regulating to the point where you want to keep children safe, especially in our urban areas. But on the other hand, you’re maybe over regulating.”

Sharp and several other lawmakers said they voted in favor to get “more eyes” on the bill when it reaches the full House, while others voted against because they’d prefer other legislation that has been filed this year.

Among the other proposals is the beer wholesalers’ legislation, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater, which lays out regulations only for hemp beverages. Like both the bills approved this week, it would also establish the same three-tier distribution system that the alcohol industry has long abided by.

“I’m against monopolies, always have been,” said Hovis at the Wednesday House committee meeting, “and I still think that with the unknown of what it’s going to cost an independent business has been selling stuff that’s legal under the farm bill already. It could be tripling, quadrupling…”

Under both bills approved this week, all retailers must get a license to sell the beverages. But a key difference is which state agency is tasked with issuing and regulating the licenses.

The Senate bill, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Nick Schroer of Defiance, puts the job in the hands of the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, which already regulates liquor retailers, distributors and manufacturers.

The House bill, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Chad Perkins of Bowling Green, will ask the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which already houses the state’s cannabis regulating agency.

“This isn’t a final product,” Schroer said of his bill in the Senate committee Thursday. “If we’re going to have a regulated industry, implement consumer protections to make sure that the potency that’s on the packaging is exactly what it is. The main point is making sure that our kids don’t have access to this stuff.”