All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 16, 2020

Billboards that towered over Black cemetery to come down

Billboards towering over an African American cemetery in suburban St. Louis will be removed in the coming months after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit alleging the signs desecrate the memory of the people buried there. The judge in the case was advised of the settlement last week, said attorney Mary Coffey. She represents Wanda Brandon, a volunteer whose lawsuit sought the removal of six lighted billboards that stand above Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley, Missouri...

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH ~ Associated Press
A billboard towers over a grave marker in the African American Washington Park Cemetery on April 23, 2019, in Berkeley, Missouri. The billboards will be removed in the coming months after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit alleging that the signs desecrate the memory of the people buried there.
A billboard towers over a grave marker in the African American Washington Park Cemetery on April 23, 2019, in Berkeley, Missouri. The billboards will be removed in the coming months after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit alleging that the signs desecrate the memory of the people buried there.Jim Salter ~ Associated Press, file

Billboards towering over an African American cemetery in suburban St. Louis will be removed in the coming months after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit alleging the signs desecrate the memory of the people buried there.

The judge in the case was advised of the settlement last week, said attorney Mary Coffey. She represents Wanda Brandon, a volunteer whose lawsuit sought the removal of six lighted billboards that stand above Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley, Missouri.

Coffey said DDI Media, the St. Louis-based company that owns the signs, has 180 days from June 11, which was when the settlement was reached, for the signs to come down.

The signs are not technically on cemetery land because DDI in the 1980s bought the parcel along Interstate 70 from the cemetery's previous owner at one of the busiest sections of roadway in Missouri, just across from Lambert Airport. But the lawsuit described their presence as "disrespectful."

"We just felt like you can't have businesses in a cemetery, just like you can't open a McDonald's in a cemetery," Coffey said Wednesday. "Wanda likes to say, 'Black lives matter even after death.'"

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gabriel Gore, an attorney for DDI Media, didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The cemetery, which opened in 1920, is largely run-down and hasn't accepted new burials for nearly three decades. Development of I-70 in the late 1950s went through the cemetery. An airport expansion project and development of a light rail system in the 1990s bought out additional parcels, leading to the digging up of thousands of remains, which were moved to nearly two dozen other cemeteries.

Brandon, whose mother and grandmother are buried in the cemetery, said she was thrilled about the settlement.

"It is like I am in a dream and I am waiting for someone to pinch me and say, 'It is just a dream,'" she said.

The lawsuit did not seek financial damages.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy