Billboards come down from Black cemetery in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Billboards that had stood over an African American cemetery in suburban St. Louis are coming down.

The removal this week of the six lighted billboards is the result of a settlement in a lawsuit that alleged the signs desecrated the memory of people buried in Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley, Missouri.

"It is a great day, that the signs are coming down, especially in this moment of Black Lives Matter that is going on around the country," said Wanda Brandon, a volunteer whose mother and grandmother are buried in the cemetery.