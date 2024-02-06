All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 13, 2019

Bill would tweak voter-approved Missouri redistricting plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri senator is seeking to tweak a voter-approved redistricting measure by allowing the public to submit suggestions to a state demographer responsible for drawing new districts. The "Clean Missouri" constitutional amendment approved in November creates a new position of nonpartisan demographer to draft state House and Senate maps after the 2020 Census with a goal of achieving "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness."...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri senator is seeking to tweak a voter-approved redistricting measure by allowing the public to submit suggestions to a state demographer responsible for drawing new districts.

The "Clean Missouri" constitutional amendment approved in November creates a new position of nonpartisan demographer to draft state House and Senate maps after the 2020 Census with a goal of achieving "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A Senate committee heard testimony Tuesday on a bill by Sen. Dan Hegeman requiring the demographer to create an online portal for people to submit suggestions, data and potential maps. The public submissions would have to be accompanied by a disclosure of who funded them.

Hegeman said he wants to make the process publicly transparent.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy