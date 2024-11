Bill would require evaluations in some animal-abuse cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A bill before the Missouri Legislature would allow judges to order people convicted of animal abuse to undergo treatments that could include psychiatric or psychological evaluations.

The bill proposed by Rep. Chrissy Sommer, a Republican from St. Charles, would require judges to order evaluations if the crime involves torture or mutilation of an animal, or if the person has previous animal-abuse convictions.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported judges would have the option of ordering evaluations for first-time offenders, who would pay for the treatment.