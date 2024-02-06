Bill would protect Missouri from financial court penalties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The State of Missouri no longer would face financial punishment for wrongdoing in some civil lawsuits under legislation debated Tuesday in the state Senate.

The proposal would give the state what's called "sovereign immunity," the legal concept that protects government agencies from lawsuits in many cases.

The legislation would mean the Missouri government couldn't be penalized with what are called punitive damages, which are used in civil court cases to punish or deter bad actions.