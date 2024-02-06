Bill would compel Missouri teachers to tell parents about gender talk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri public school teachers would be required to tell parents if their children question their gender identity under a bill advanced Tuesday in the state Senate.

K-12 school staff would be required to notify parents if students "express discomfort or confusion" about their gender identity under the bill, which passed a Senate education committee. One Republican joined Democrats in voting against it.

K-12 school staff would also have to inform students' guardians within a day if students ask to use different pronouns.

The bill originally would have banned teachers who are not licensed mental health providers from talking about being gay or discussing LGBTQ issues with students without first getting parents' permission. That provision, which went further than a Florida law dubbed by critics as " Don't Say Gay", was stripped from the bill in committee.

Under the revised Missouri bill, teachers would be outlawed from calling students by their preferred names unless they get parents' permission.