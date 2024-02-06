Bill would ban anonymous church-and-state lawsuits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Lawsuits alleging government sponsorship of a particular religion couldn't be filed by anonymous plaintiffs under proposed legislation.
The Springfield News-Leader reported Republican Rep. Hardy Billington of Poplar Bluff said during a hearing Tuesday he sponsored the legislation to protect people of faith. He said anonymous suits allow outside groups to threaten Christians with no accountability. He cited a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation seeking the removal of a 60-foot cross from a Neosho park. The city sold part of the park to a not-for-profit to resolve the dispute.
Opposing groups say judges allow anonymity to keep plaintiffs safe. Sara Baker of the ACLU said plaintiffs who fear being "chastised" also would be affected.
The Judiciary Committee didn't vote on Billington's bill last week.
