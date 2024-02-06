COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri hospitals and nursing homes would have to allow visitors, even during a pandemic, under a bill advanced Wednesday in the Republican-led state House.

Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote, meaning it needs another vote to move to the GOP-led Senate.

Legislators proposed the bill in response to strict visitor limits in hospitals and nursing homes when COVID-19 first hit. Republican House members said visitor restrictions meant some patients died without friends or family by their side.

Moberly Republican Rep. Ed Lewis said patients need an "advocate" when they're at their most vulnerable.

"That person should be able to have someone that can speak for them and make sure that they get the quality health care that they ought to have," Lewis said.

Under the bill, a patient's spouse, parent or guardian plus another person would be allowed to visit at any time.