Bill to toughen 'swatting' penalties rises in House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker is pushing for tougher penalties after a death in Kansas that resulted from a prank call to police.

State Rep. Bill Kidd, R-Independence, filed legislation to hold pranksters civilly and criminally liable if they make a call resulting in an emergency response, KRCG-TV reported .

The push comes amid the rise of "swatting," a prank in which someone calls the police to report an emergency that requires officers to send a SWAT team. The prank turned deadly Dec. 28 when police fatally shot Andrew Finch, 28, at his home in Kansas after receiving a hoax call about a shooting and kidnapping. The alleged caller, Tyler Barriss of Los Angeles, faces manslaughter charges in the death.