Bill to increase penalties for police dog assaults advances

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- The penalties for injuring or killing law-enforcement animals would increase under legislation named after a dog that was stabbed last month.

The Kansas City Star reported Gov. Eric Greitens met the Cass County Sheriff's Department K-9 named Champ last week. Champ was stabbed in the neck Dec. 11 while helping Harrisonville police search for a 17-year-old suspected of stealing from a Walmart store. Champ returned to duty Jan. 8.