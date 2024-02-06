All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2018

Bill to increase penalties for police dog assaults advances

Associated Press

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- The penalties for injuring or killing law-enforcement animals would increase under legislation named after a dog that was stabbed last month.

The Kansas City Star reported Gov. Eric Greitens met the Cass County Sheriff's Department K-9 named Champ last week. Champ was stabbed in the neck Dec. 11 while helping Harrisonville police search for a 17-year-old suspected of stealing from a Walmart store. Champ returned to duty Jan. 8.

Greitens said in a news release police dogs do "incredible work" and he supports Champ's Law. The legislation won committee approval early last week and advanced to the full House.

If an attack kills or incapacitates, the suspect would face at least three and possibly 10 years behind bars. Penalties for less serious police dog attacks also would increase.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

State News
