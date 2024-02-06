Bill to expand rape exam access on Missouri governor's desk

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri hospitals would have to provide sexual assault exams whenever needed under a bill Gov. Mike Parson is considering signing into law.

Creve Coeur Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp, who spearheaded the proposal, said rape victims now are sometimes turned away or must be driven to hospitals hours away to get a rape exam. DNA samples and other evidence of sexual assault gathered in rape kits can be used by law enforcement and prosecutors to catch and convict rapists.

Schupp said after being raped and then turned away from one hospital, some victims might not want to deal with an hours-long drive and decide not to get a rape kit at all.

"We lose forensic evidence in that process," she said.

Few nurses are certified to perform the exams in the state. Only 29 are listed as certified under the International Association of Forensic Nurses to perform rape kits in Missouri, although uncertified nurses might still be performing the exams.

"Ideally there would be a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurse on staff for each emergency room for each shift," Missouri Nurses Association state director Heidi Lucas said. "So you're talking hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of nurses that would be needed to fill that."

But Lucas said hospitals often don't pay for nurses to get specialty training, meaning they'd need to foot the cost of a certification on their own.

There's an emotional toll to the work, too, she said. It can lead to secondary trauma and higher rates of burnout, compounding the shortage of trained nurses.

"It's very much a calling to do that kind of work," Lucas said. "You do it because you're passionate about it, and not everyone has the skill set or the emotional fortitude to be able to do that kind of work."