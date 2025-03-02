A little-known quirk of Missouri’s sales tax law means that retailers charge a higher rate for a hot dog purchased off a roller than for a cold sandwich.

Both are meant for immediate consumption. But the cold sandwich can be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, better known as food stamps, while the hot dog can’t.

So the tax on the hot dog is 3% more.

On Wednesday, a bill to exempt eligible food from all sales tax drew bipartisan praise for the sponsor and warnings from local officials that it would gut their budgets, forcing cuts in police patrols and other services.

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, a Republican from Arnold, has been pushing the bill for several years. During a hearing before the Senate Economic and Workforce Development Committee, Coleman acknowledged that opposition.

“You’re going to hear from a number of people behind me who think this is a terrible idea,” Coleman said. “I hold a lot of minority views, so that doesn’t bother me too much. I’m hopeful I can convince you all that it’s the right thing to do.”

Eliminating the sales tax on food will provide immediate, visible relief for people, said state Sen. Barbara Washington, a Democrat from Kansas City.

“I love this bill, I really appreciate it,” Washington said. “And I want to just say thank you for that. In my district, where I have a lot of low income people, that will really help them with getting their food.”

Missouri is one of 12 states that have a state sales tax on food purchases, and of the states that do not, six allow local sales taxes that cover food sold in grocery stores.

Food accounts for about 20% of the goods subject to sales tax. The remaining state sales tax on food has three components — 1% dedicated to public schools, 0.125% for the Department of Conservation and 0.1% for state parks and soil conservation.

In some communities, where grocery stores are the major retailer, the share of sales tax revenue from food purchases can be even higher.

Natalie McNish, mayor of Marshfield in southwest Missouri, said her city of 8,000 people operates on a budget of $6.8 million. Food sales alone make up 28% of that revenue, she said.

“We do not agree that this is the best course of action, and we do believe that this would very negatively impact our operations,” McNish said. “We also are looking forward to being partners with the team and helping forge something that is better for everybody.”

Coleman’s bill would eliminate the state portion of the sales tax immediately and phase out local taxes over four years.

“If our local communities need to take a vote to the people to ask if they’d like to have an offset by adjusting the other sales tax rates,” Coleman said. “This would give them time to do so.”