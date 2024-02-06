Bill to ban police chokeholds shows promise in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A proposed ban on police chokeholds is gaining traction in the Republican-led Missouri Legislature despite years of inaction on police accountability following Michael Brown's death in Ferguson.

Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan, a leader on criminal justice policy, said he's partnering with a top Senate Republican, Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, and Democrats to outlaw police chokeholds and ban police from having sex with people in police custody.

"This year I think we do have a good opportunity to pass some police accountability legislation," Dogan said.

Bipartisan support for those policies represents a rare chance for so-called police reform bills in a state known for its distrust between Black communities and law enforcement.

The NAACP in 2017 issued an advisory warning Black travelers to be cautious in the state, in part citing decades of data compiled by the Missouri Attorney General's Office showing Black drivers are significantly more likely to be pulled over by police than white motorists.

Missouri for a time was synonymous with Ferguson, where unarmed, Black 18-year-old Brown's fatal shooting by a white police officer in 2014 led to months of protests.

Other states put stricter limits on police use of force or required at least some law enforcement to wear body cameras in the years since then.

In Missouri, "we really haven't seen anything in that area," Dogan said of police accountability laws.

Continued protests against police mistreatment of Black Missourians also have led to backlash against the protesters from state lawmakers, primarily Republicans. This summer was marked by protests throughout the state in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which were sometimes violent.

This year, bills have been proposed to temporarily take away unemployment help for people convicted of rioting. Another bill would exempt drivers from civil or criminal liability if they believe they're in danger and run over someone while trying to get out of a riot.