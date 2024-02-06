A bill gaining traction in the Missouri Legislature that would ban police from using chokeholds would have “little effect” on the Cape Girardeau Police Department, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, right, demonstrates a hold used to apprehend non-compliant suspects on officer Justin Barkley during a training session Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. J.C. Reeves

House Bill 455, proposed by District 98 Rep. Shamed Dogan (R), would prohibit the use of chokeholds — defined in the bill’s text as “the intentional and prolonged application of force to a person’s throat or windpipe that prevents or hinders breathing or reduces the intake of air” — by peace officers and security guards except in instances where the use of deadly force is acceptable.

While the bill would have little effect on the department and its training regimen, it still could make officers’ jobs more difficult.

“Banning any technique without exception would certainly complicate our jobs,” Hann said. “The vast majority of the people who use the term ‘chokehold’ cannot properly define the technique, and they also misidentify the technique when they see it being applied.

“The focus should be on funding better, and more frequent, training opportunities and not limiting an officer’s ability to use any technique, especially when that technique may be absolutely necessary to protect other members of the public from a dangerous suspect.”

According to Hann, the department’s self-defense training surpasses statewide expectations.

“The Cape Girardeau Police Department far exceeds self-defense training standards and our officers undergo some of the highest quality physical training in the state,” Hann said. “Our agency has never had an investigation revolving around the misuse of a fatal ‘chokehold,’ and we often train on de-escalation and proper force responses.”

The department, according to Hann, takes precautions to ensure excessive force is not used when detaining a suspect.

“The Cape Girardeau Police Department has always been cognitive of force issues,” Hann said. “We use body cameras to document all of our public interactions, and we train vigorously to secure violent combatants into custody as peacefully as possible.”