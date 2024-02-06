Bill protects doctors who prescribe controversial COVID-19 drugs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A bill passed this week by the state Legislature would prevent state licensing boards from disciplining doctors who prescribe the controversial off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to their patients.

The measure also would prevent pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the drugs unless the patient or doctor asks about the drugs' effectiveness, The Kansas City Star reported.

The two drugs have become controversial after some doctors began prescribing them to COVID-19 patients. Critics note the Food and Drug Administration has not approved either drug for that use, and argue the drugs are potentially dangerous for humans.