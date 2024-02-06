Bill Holland set to retire as head of SEMO University Foundation

Bill Holland doesnï¿½t seek the limelight.
In his fundraising job at Southeast Missouri State University, he prefers the spotlight be focused on the schoolï¿½s donors and the accomplishments of the institution.
ï¿½I let people win alone, and we lose in a crowd,ï¿½ he said, explaining his philosophy.
For Holland, the job is all about relationships.
ï¿½I enjoy the people,ï¿½ said Holland, who serves as vice president for university advancement and executive director of the universityï¿½s foundation.
After nearly nine years in that role and a dozen years in all working for the university, Holland has announced he will retire March 31. Trudy Lee, assistant vice president for university advancement, will serve as interim vice president until the school permanently fills the position.
In a letter to alumni and foundation board members earlier this year, university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto expressed thanks for Hollandï¿½s ï¿½unwavering commitment and dedicated serviceï¿½ to the university and the foundation.
Holland said he has enjoyed his job, but it is time to leave. He credited his father with giving him good advice to not keep a position ï¿½one election too long.ï¿½
While not an elected office, Holland said the advice holds true for any career.
But Holland said he will miss working with his staff and the schoolï¿½s loyal donors.
Holland said he has met Southeast alumni and supporters whom he described as ï¿½talented, successful people from all walks of life.ï¿½
Holland said the schoolï¿½s alumni are ï¿½so proud of the university.ï¿½
The schoolï¿½s chief fundraiser said he rarely is seen in publicity photos for the university.
ï¿½In this position, it is not about my ego,ï¿½ Holland said. ï¿½My job is to connect donors with the university in the right way.ï¿½
Holland said university fundraising is ï¿½bigger than one person. This place will be here long after I am gone.ï¿½
He credits the success to a ï¿½wonderful group of professionalsï¿½ in university advancement at Southeast.
ï¿½It is easy to get excited about coming into work every day,ï¿½ Holland said.
He readily doles out praise for his staff.
ï¿½I believe in four-minute praisings and one-minute corrections,ï¿½ Holland said.
He began working for Southeast as director of corporate relations in the universityï¿½s then St. Louis office in August 2005.
ï¿½I was up there a little over three years,ï¿½ Holland said.
Holland has worked for two Southeast presidents who valued fundraising efforts ï¿½ Ken Dobbins and now Vargas.
The foundation raised more than $49 million in a three-year fundraising campaign that ended in 2015, he said. ï¿½We had a phenomenally successful campaign.ï¿½
Holland said social media has made it easier to reach out to university supporters and new donors.
Holland said most of the fundraising is focused not on buildings, but scholarships.
ï¿½We give out $1.8 million in annual scholarships,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½That means a lot to our students.ï¿½
Before joining Southeast, he worked for Southwestern Bell for 18 years and 12 years with his wifeï¿½s family business, John Volpi & Co., a meat business in St Louis.
But Holland said he considers his job as head of the university foundation as the high point of his professional career.
ï¿½I am very humbled and blessed by this,ï¿½ he said.
Holland said he and his wife, Angela, plan to move back to the St. Louis area where their three children and five grandchildren reside.
But he added he and his wife still plan to keep close ties to Cape Girardeau.
ï¿½We have friends in both places, and we donï¿½t intend to give them up,ï¿½ he said.
