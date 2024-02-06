Bill Holland set to retire as head of SEMO University Foundation

Bill Holland doesnï¿½t seek the limelight.

In his fundraising job at Southeast Missouri State University, he prefers the spotlight be focused on the schoolï¿½s donors and the accomplishments of the institution.

ï¿½I let people win alone, and we lose in a crowd,ï¿½ he said, explaining his philosophy.

For Holland, the job is all about relationships.

ï¿½I enjoy the people,ï¿½ said Holland, who serves as vice president for university advancement and executive director of the universityï¿½s foundation.

Bill Holland, vice president for university advancement and executive director of Southeast Missouri University Foundation, poses for a photo inside the Wehking Alumni Center's Kem Statuary Hall on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

After nearly nine years in that role and a dozen years in all working for the university, Holland has announced he will retire March 31. Trudy Lee, assistant vice president for university advancement, will serve as interim vice president until the school permanently fills the position.

In a letter to alumni and foundation board members earlier this year, university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto expressed thanks for Hollandï¿½s ï¿½unwavering commitment and dedicated serviceï¿½ to the university and the foundation.

Holland said he has enjoyed his job, but it is time to leave. He credited his father with giving him good advice to not keep a position ï¿½one election too long.ï¿½

While not an elected office, Holland said the advice holds true for any career.

But Holland said he will miss working with his staff and the schoolï¿½s loyal donors.

Holland said he has met Southeast alumni and supporters whom he described as ï¿½talented, successful people from all walks of life.ï¿½

Holland said the schoolï¿½s alumni are ï¿½so proud of the university.ï¿½

The schoolï¿½s chief fundraiser said he rarely is seen in publicity photos for the university.

ï¿½In this position, it is not about my ego,ï¿½ Holland said. ï¿½My job is to connect donors with the university in the right way.ï¿½

Holland said university fundraising is ï¿½bigger than one person. This place will be here long after I am gone.ï¿½

He credits the success to a ï¿½wonderful group of professionalsï¿½ in university advancement at Southeast.