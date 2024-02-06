Bill for to-go cocktails approved

The bill Parson signed makes the policy permanent, so long as the alcoholic drinks are sold along with food and in tamper-proof, sealed containers intended to discourage drinking while driving.

The legislation also will do away with some of the remaining restrictions on Sunday alcohol sales.

Under current law, businesses licensed to sell alcohol by the drink can do so between 6 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays but are limited to sales between 9 a.m. and midnight Sundays. The new law will allow Sunday sales during the same hours as other days beginning Aug. 28.