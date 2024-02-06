Bill for limits on COVID shutdowns fails in Missouri Senate

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- An attempt to put checks on local Missouri health officials' powers during emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic failed in the Legislature Thursday.

State senators voted 19-11 against the bill, with nine Republicans joining the 10 Democrats to defeat it.

The bill was one of several Republicans pitched this year to push back against restaurant capacity limits and other restrictions that were placed to combat the coronavirus, particularly in the St. Louis area.

Research has found mask mandates and limits on group activities such as indoor dining can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Sen. Bob Onder, a Republican from suburban St. Louis who sponsored the bill, referred to restrictions on churches, schools and businesses over the past year as "CovidTyranny" in a Thursday tweet.

Onder's bill would have required two-thirds majority approval by a city council or other local legislative body to enact any limits on schools or businesses longer than 15 days.

Critics said the measure was too restrictive and would make it difficult for local health officials to respond to future health crises.

"We don't know what the next pandemic is going to look like," said Sen. Steven Roberts, a St. Louis Democrat. "Inevitably, there will be one."