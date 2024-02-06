Bill Emerson 25th anniversary memorial dinner

Peter Kinder, left, speaks with Iris Hartman at a memorial dinner held on Friday, June 25, 2021, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Bill Emerson’s death at the Top of the Marq in Cape Girardeau. Kinder, who served as a member of the U.S. Senate in the Missouri 27th district while Emerson held a seat in the United States House of Representatives, and Hartman, one of Emerson’s first and longest-serving employees, are just a few of many past employees and coworkers of Emerson’s who traveled to Cape Girardeau for a weekend of festivities to honor Emerson’s life.