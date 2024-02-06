Last week, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law House Bill 297, which designates Southeast Missouri State University as a higher education institution with a statewide mission in the areas of computer science, cybersecurity and visual and performing arts.

The Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) began reviewing public institutions’ statewide missions in 1995 to ensure Missouri’s higher education system provided balanced, high-quality programs.

Currently, eight public institutions hold statewide mission designations, according to the CBHE.

State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-Cape Girardeau) sponsored HB 297. Bill Foster, Wallingford’s assistant, said the representative was particularly excited about SEMO’s distinction with cybersecurity education.

“He spent 25 years in the military, so he knows how important it is to maintain the safety of our country’s computer systems,” Foster said.

Southeast applied for the designation. It began the application process to CBHE in May 2019.