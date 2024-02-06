Last week, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law House Bill 297, which designates Southeast Missouri State University as a higher education institution with a statewide mission in the areas of computer science, cybersecurity and visual and performing arts.
The Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) began reviewing public institutions’ statewide missions in 1995 to ensure Missouri’s higher education system provided balanced, high-quality programs.
Currently, eight public institutions hold statewide mission designations, according to the CBHE.
State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-Cape Girardeau) sponsored HB 297. Bill Foster, Wallingford’s assistant, said the representative was particularly excited about SEMO’s distinction with cybersecurity education.
“He spent 25 years in the military, so he knows how important it is to maintain the safety of our country’s computer systems,” Foster said.
Southeast applied for the designation. It began the application process to CBHE in May 2019.
To earn its statewide mission, SEMO had to prove to the board it offered one or more programs of unusual strength in cybersecurity, computer science and visual and performing arts.
Southeast’s cybersecurity students are nine-time Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Champions.
SEMO is the only institution in Missouri with a separate campus dedicated to the arts, according to a statement from the university. The River Campus has hosted more than 300,000 patrons since its opening in 2007, generating close to $3 million in revenue.
University president Carlos Vargas said in a statement the university has taken seriously its role to serve citizens of Southeast Missouri.
“This statewide mission designation is a recognition of the university’s academic success and programmatic quality, and it’s a testament to the talent and expertise of the university’s faculty and staff that are a foundation of our academic excellence,” Vargas said.
Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly labeled the House Bill 297 as "HB 292."