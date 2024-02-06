Bill could let Missouri inmates serving life get hearing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Some Missouri inmates sentenced to life without parole who've served at least 25 years in prison could get a shot at a parole hearing under a criminal justice reform bill being considered by state lawmakers.

A bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Jim Neely of Cameron would create three standards for an offender to meet before a parole board would hear his or her case, such as the rule to serve a minimum 25 years of a sentence. The proposed legislation also would require inmates to accept accountability for crimes and make reasonable efforts toward rehabilitation, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Inmates who've maintained innocence since conviction, in addition to meeting other criteria, could also be considered for parole under the bill. But offenders whose crimes meet certain aggravating factors, such as prior violent offenses, wouldn't be eligible.

Neely's bill joins a handful of others moving through the Missouri General Assembly this year aimed at reforming the state's criminal justice system and reducing the prison population.

Missouri has the eighth largest prison population in the country, according to the state's Department of Corrections.