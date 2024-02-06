Bill aims for due process in college sexual assault cases

A Scott County lawmaker is backing legislation aimed at ensuring those accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in college are treated fairly.

State Rep. Holly Rehder is a co-sponsor of legislation in the House that would reform how colleges and universities deal with alleged violations of student codes of conduct.

A similar measure has been filed in the Missouri Senate.

The legislation addresses complaints filed under the federal Title IX law, which bans sex-based discrimination in education.

Rehder backed the legislative effort in an opinion piece published earlier this week in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Scott County Republican wrote, "Under current campus policies, students accused of sexual assault are brought into Title IX investigations, supposedly designed to determine the truth in such highly sensitive matters.

"With that being said, the process is woefully lacking, dangerously biased and, quite simply, unconstitutional."

Rehder, who was sexually assaulted at age 11, wrote that she recognizes "our colleges' interest in believing women, protecting victims and keeping our campuses safe."

But, according to Rehder, campus investigations fail to preserve due-process protections for both the accused and the accuser.

"Sexual assault should be dealt with through our judicial system. not through a partial process that only seeks to find if the accused is seemingly guilty," she wrote.

"We do not live in a perfect world and I've known both men and women who have lied," Rehder wrote. She added that she has a son who is attending a Missouri college and she fears "what this process could do to the life of an innocent student."

"We must preserve the rights of all Missourians. It's time to preserve due process on our campuses," she concluded.

A divided House Judiciary Committee voted to approve the bill on Tuesday, moving the legislation forward, but only after committee members made major revisions.

Rehder told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday that she is "OK" with the changes to the bill.

The House committee changes followed pushback from colleges and victims-rights advocates who warned the measure could lead fewer victims to report abuse, according to The Associated Press.

Lawmakers cut a provision that have would have allowed students who were previously disciplined to appeal their cases to the state Administrative Hearing Commission, even if that discipline occurs before the proposed policy takes effect.

The revised bill would allow either party to appeal cases to the commission, but it would only apply to cases that occur after the measure is enacted.