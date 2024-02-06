News November 3, 2021

Bike repair stations inspired by Cape Boy Scout now installed

Life Scout Jacob Mahnke, 15, and his dad, Marc Mahnke, install the tools on a bike repair station and air pump Tuesday near the Cape LaCroix Trail by the tennis courts at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Jacob raised money throughout the spring and summer to purchase these stations as part of his Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout service project, which is meant to benefit the community. This station is one of four recently installed near the trail. The others are located at Shawnee Park, Osage Centre and the trail entrance near Route W and Lexington Avenue.