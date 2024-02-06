Big River receives $2.9 million broadband grant

More than 1,700 homes in Cape Girardeau County — as well as farms, businesses and the public school systems in Cape Girardeau and Jackson — will benefit from a $2.9 million grant for broadband internet expansion announced Wednesday by the federal government.

The grant is being awarded to Big River Communications of Cape Girardeau as part of a $100 million broadband expansion project through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and made available to the USDA’s ReConnect Program out of the government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The need for rural broadband has never been more apparent than it is now, as our nation manages the coronavirus national emergency,” according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, who announced the grant during an online video news conference.

“Expanding access to this critical infrastructure will help ensure rural America prospers for years to come,” he said.

Purdue was joined in the presentation by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri Department of Agriculture director Chris Chinn, USDA rural utility services administrator Chad Rupe, and Kevin Cantwell, president of Big River Communications.

“The future of broadband is not about getting email faster,” Cantwell said. “It really is about economic development, eliminating the digital divide, improving telemedicine and creating new opportunities for everyone in areas that have been left behind when it came to getting broadband.”

Blunt said high-speed broadband connectivity is as important today as telephone connections were a century ago.