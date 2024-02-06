Big River Communications sold to Illinois company

"Since our launch in the St. Louis market, we have been looking for a trusted partner to accelerate the growth of our footprint in Missouri. Big River Broadband/Circle Fiber is providing state-of-the-art products and services in southeast Missouri, making it a perfect fit," i3 Broadband CEO Paul Cronin said.

"Joining forces with i3 Broadband allows us to accelerate the expansion of the Circle Fiber network into more communities," said Jerry Howe, Big River Broadband/Circle Fiber CEO.

"We found i3 Broadband to have the same outlook and approach to bringing the latest communications services to customers, leveraging the exceptional capacity of fiber networks. We are excited about the new capabilities our merged companies will provide, tapping into a pent-up demand for our services."

Big River Broadband/Circle Fiber currently serves customers in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Butler, Washington, Bollinger and Scott counties.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

According to the news release, i3 and Big River Broadband/Circle Fiber "will work towards a full integration under the i3 Broadband brand in the months to come."

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.