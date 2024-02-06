All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 28, 2016

Big increase in visitors at old Missouri State Penitentiary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- One of mid-Missouri's fastest growing tourist attractions is a place where nobody wanted to be prior to its closing in 2004 -- the Missouri State Penitentiary. The Jefferson City News Tribune reported this year 32,811 people visited the old state prison, which first opened in 1836. That number is a 25 percent increase over 2015, and Mayor Carrie Tergin noted that as recently as 2009, just 3,000 people visited the site...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- One of mid-Missouri's fastest growing tourist attractions is a place where nobody wanted to be prior to its closing in 2004 -- the Missouri State Penitentiary.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reported this year 32,811 people visited the old state prison, which first opened in 1836. That number is a 25 percent increase over 2015, and Mayor Carrie Tergin noted that as recently as 2009, just 3,000 people visited the site.

"It's been exciting to see how much the tours have grown in just the last few years," said Diane Gillespie, director of the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau. She cited increased marketing since the city signed a 15-year lease with the state Office of Administration for the old prison. In addition to historical tours, the prison offers tours focused on reports of paranormal activity inside the walls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"People are so fascinated with prison life, and the paranormal side has really drawn attention to the facility," Gillespie said.

Decommissioned prisons are popular tourist spots around the county. Perhaps the most famous is Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay, which draws about 1 million visitors annually. The Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, which closed in 1971, drew 350,000 visitors last year.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy