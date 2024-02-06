Big, fast boats causing contention on Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. -- Bigger boats driving at higher speeds are causing rocky waters on the Lake of the Ozarks.

The issue isn't new at the lake, but residents and business owners said the bigger boats -- and their wakes -- are causing thousands of dollars in damage to docks and the shoreline and making the lake less peaceful for residents, The Kansas City Star reported.

Missouri State Water Patrol troopers aren't able to issue tickets because the damage comes from the wave, not the boat.

State lawmakers have considered changes but find it difficult to reach compromise among those who want to limit boat sizes, marina dealers and people who spent a lot of money on their large boats.

One possible measure would be a no-wake policy on boats 35 feet or longer whenever they came within 300 feet, rather than the existing 100 feet, of a dock.

Another would have lowered penalties for excessive wakes, hoping to encourage the Water Patrol to write more tickets.

In 2015, the last year for which records are available, water conditions contributed to 20 injuries and five deaths.