Big business: 2021 full of economic comings, goings, growth

Some of the biggest news in Southeast Missouri during 2021 came from the business community.

From businesses opening and closing to trends continuing and diminishing, some of the stories from the year included:

Region's economy chugging along

Cape Girardeau County, especially, weathered the COVID-19 pandemic well, from an economic standpoint, if one metric is an indicator. Sales tax revenue continued to set records in the county.

Cape Girardeau County will break $8 million in sales-tax receipts in 2021 for the first time.

The West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau sold earlier in the year for about $10 million. A "local" investor group purchased the property. Southeast Missourian

The office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson revealed in November the county received $594,011.70 that month in its sales-tax account from the Missouri Department of Revenue -- pushing the year-to-date revenue generation to $7,657,059.40.

The sales-tax account is running 8.4% ahead of last year's record pace when the county's sales generated just more than $7,791.000.

Other numbers pointed to a strong economy, as well.

Unemployment in Cape Girardeau County fell to 2.2% in September, the lowest monthly jobless rate since September 2019, when it was also 2.2%, according to the most recent figures from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR).

September's jobless claims totaled 144 in Cape Girardeau County, the lowest since 139 filed in pre-pandemic February 2020.

Macy's closed its West Park Mall location in the spring. The store, originally known as Famous-Barr, has been an anchor tenant of the mall since 1981. Jeff Long ~ Southeast Missourian

Unemployment rates in surrounding Missouri counties were low, too, ranging from 2.8% in Madison County to 1.9% in Perry County.

Supply chain issues

One aspect of the economy that rippled throughout the region in 2021 was a bottlenecked supply chain.

In June, City of Cape Girardeau officials announced the $12.5 million City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St. was been delayed.

Krabby Daddy's opened this year at 841 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian

"The delay in building materials experienced by so many people building a new home or working on home improvements has finally caught up with the City Hall project," according to a news release, which praised the efforts of the design-build contractor, Penzel Construction Co.

Penzel said finishing the project was dependent upon delivery of certain materials, with the supplier unwilling to commit to a timeline because the industry is volatile.

"The big issue right now is (getting) the roofing installation," said Phil Penzel, the company's CEO. "We have no end date for receiving this material. Nobody will commit to anything. It's very open-ended at this point and that's very unusual. I absolutely do not like it, but what can I do about it?"

The issue extended to many items. In September, The Ground-A-Bout co-founder Bob Schooley said plastic cups, lids and straws had been hard to come by.

"Our suppliers are often out of them," Schooley said. "If they're not out of them, they're 40% to 50% more in cost."

Organic Remedies-Missouri facility manager Scott Arnzen stands in one of the flower rooms, part of a 30,000-square-foot medical marijuan cultivation area at the ORMO facility in Chaffee, Missour. Southeast Missourian

Red Banner Coffee Roasters owners Robbie and Katie Britt cited similar issues. The couple recently opted to use custom cups, since their usual suppliers had such low inventory.

"We were paying 30 cents for a lid, cup and straw together, now we're paying $1," Katie Britt said.

Even U.S. flags were in short supply.

Pete Poe of River City Flags in Cape Girardeau, which supplies flags for Avenue of Flags, said flag production has slowed to a crawl.

"Our industry is not immune to the craziness that is going on," he noted. "The supply chain issues definitely hit us. It's a labor situation first; a materials situation second."

Recently, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson cited supply chain concerns as the reason behind an emergency request for four vehicles for the use of county law enforcement.

"We need to expand our fleet due to additional officers, plus we're being warned newer vehicles are going to be harder to come by next year," Dickerson said. "We bought several cars through the used-vehicle program of the Missouri Highway Patrol and even those will be harder to find (in 2022)."

West Park Mall

A retail icon in Cape Girardeau went on the auction block in 2021.

On the last day of June, the mall sold for $9,772,222 in an online auction.

The sale included the mall's 68-acre lot, but excludes the J.C. Penney store inside the mall, which is under separate ownership.

River City Centre LLC was announced as the mall's new ownership group. To date, the names of those involved in the group have not been released.

"I'm not sure how much information they're ready to release yet," said mall manager Christy Easley. She did indicate, though, the group is comprised of investors who are "local to our area."

A source at the Missouri Secretary of State's Office told the Southeast Missourian that River City Centre registered with the state July 9. According to the registration documents, the group's registered agent and organizer is Lucas M. Haley and the group has listed its address as 407 N. Kingshighway, Suite 400, in Cape Girardeau.

Where are the workers?

People were in short supply throughout 2021, too.

The Ground-A-Bout co-founder Bob Schooley planned to open a third location of his coffeehouse by the end of summer, but one issue stood in his way.

"I'm ready to build it, but I can't go forward because I can't hire enough staff to fill it," Schooley said.

Schooley told the Southeast Missourian in June he anticipated breaking ground on the third Ground-A-Bout late this summer. Though, after speaking with other local restaurant owners about staff shortages, Schooley said he doubted he'd be able to put together the 20-person team he would need.

"Even if I put out there that I was hiring, I wouldn't get 20 applications," Schooley said.

Several area restaurants have faced staffing shortages in recent months, according to previous Southeast Missourian coverage. The issue is part of a national trend, with some restaurants reducing hours or closing.

Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina in Cape Girardeau closed its doors in July after a long battle to find and retain employees.

Worker shortages extended beyond restaurants.

According to Mayor Bob Fox, in October all city departments were understaffed.

"Right now, with our salary schedule, air traffic controllers, police officers or firemen could go somewhere else and make 25% more," Fox said. "I think we're at the risk next year of eliminating some services and changing the way we do business."

The city's Parks and Recreation Department currently had 10 vacant positions in October, Fox said. Sixty-two police officers staffed the Cape Girardeau Police Department,when optimum staffing would include 85 officers.

Also in October, citing labor shortages, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. adjusted its store operating hours at its Cape Girardeau location and others. New store hours are 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. The stores had previously closed at 10 p.m. The new store hours are "in response to the challenging labor market as well as evolving customer shopping patterns," according to a company statement.

Read more here and here.