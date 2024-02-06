'Big Boy' locomotive steaming into Scott City on Saturday

A rolling piece of American history, Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014, will steam through Southeast Missouri on Saturday, making a brief stop in Scott City before heading on to St. Louis that afternoon.

Said to be the largest and most powerful steam locomotive in the world, Big Boy No. 4014 will leave Poplar Bluff, Missouri, at about 8 a.m. Saturday, after traveling Friday from Arkansas. It's scheduled to steam into Scott City at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday and will stop at the Oak Street crossing along Main Street near the Scott City Museum, where ample parking will be available for train enthusiasts and other spectators wanting a glimpse of the 1.2 million pound steam engine.

For safety reasons, and because the stop will last only 30 minutes, there will be no public access aboard the locomotive and spectators are asked to stay at least 25 feet from the engine.

According to Union Pacific's timetable, Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Scott City at 11:15 a.m., crossing into Southern Illinois where it will head north through Alexander, Union and Randolph counties, arriving at about 1:25 p.m. in Chester, Illinois. It will leave Chester at 1:55 p.m. and steam its way to St. Louis, with a scheduled arrival there at 6:30 p.m.

Big Boy's route through Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois is part of a monthlong tour of 10 states, which also includes Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.