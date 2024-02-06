All sections
NewsDecember 1, 2022

Big Band Holiday Jukebox set for this weekend

Big Band Holiday Jukebox returns Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. This holiday tradition, performed in Bedell Performance Hall, is a collaboration of the students and faculty of Southeast Jazz Studio, the Department of Music and the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance...

Danny Walter
Students in Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music and the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance perform during the Big Band Christmas Jukebox concert Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO's River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
Students in Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music and the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance perform during the Big Band Christmas Jukebox concert Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO's River Campus in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

This story has been edited to correct the website hyperlink.

Big Band Holiday Jukebox returns Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

This holiday tradition, performed in Bedell Performance Hall, is a collaboration of the students and faculty of Southeast Jazz Studio, the Department of Music and the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.

"Big Band Holiday Jukebox serves as the perfect platform to showcase the immense talent of River Campus students and faculty all in one family-friendly production," said Joseph L. Jefferson, Jazz Studio director.

Songs listed in the playlist for the event include classics such as "The Little Drummer Boy" and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,", and more recent hits such as Point of Grace's "Candy Cane Lane" and "Hanukkah Blessings" by Barenaked Ladies.

Jefferson said the theme of this year's Holiday Jukebox is "Presents".

"It's not just Christmas," Jefferson said. "We're trying to incorporate all holidays because it's really important to include everybody celebrating the holiday season. It always comes out as a really fun production and we're really fortunate to be able to share that with the community at large."

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://SEMO.evenue.net.

