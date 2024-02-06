Big Band Holiday Jukebox set for this weekend

Songs listed in the playlist for the event include classics such as "The Little Drummer Boy" and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,", and more recent hits such as Point of Grace's "Candy Cane Lane" and "Hanukkah Blessings" by Barenaked Ladies.

Jefferson said the theme of this year's Holiday Jukebox is "Presents".

"It's not just Christmas," Jefferson said. "We're trying to incorporate all holidays because it's really important to include everybody celebrating the holiday season. It always comes out as a really fun production and we're really fortunate to be able to share that with the community at large."

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://SEMO.evenue.net.