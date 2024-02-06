All sections
NewsDecember 6, 2021

Big Band Christmas Jukebox at River Campus

Brooke Holford
Students in Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music and the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance perform during the Big Band Christmas Jukebox concert Saturday in Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The concert was held Friday and Saturday evenings, and featured holiday musical favorites such as "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "White Christmas" among others, with all proceeds benefiting scholarships for students in the Department of Music and the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.Brooke Holford
Local News

