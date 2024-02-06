All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 14, 2022

Bids submitted for terminal project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

After months of being in a "hurry up and wait mode" at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, there is significant movement on numerous fronts, airport manager Katrina Amos said. Amos gave an update on the new terminal project to the Airport Advisory Board at its regular monthly meeting...

Nathan English
A concept rendering of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Airport manager Katrina Amos said five bids have been submitted for the project.
A concept rendering of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Airport manager Katrina Amos said five bids have been submitted for the project.Submitted

After months of being in a "hurry up and wait mode" at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, there is significant movement on numerous fronts, airport manager Katrina Amos said.

Amos gave an update on the new terminal project to the Airport Advisory Board at its regular monthly meeting.

Five companies submitted bids for the project ahead of the Sept. 8 deadline. Those bids have been reviewed and scored by Amos, Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner and Advisory Board chairman Richard Knote.

"We got some really good proposals and I'm very pleased. Any one of these companies will do a phenomenal job," Amos said, a statement Knote echoed.

Interviews for the contractors and pricing bids will be due Oct. 25. The board will meet Nov. 1 to vote on a recommendation that will be taken to the Cape Girardeau City Council at its first November meeting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The new 20,000-square-foot terminal will be funded in part from the city's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money. Federal stipulations require CARES allocations to be spent by June 2024. Amos is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to develop a plan to use federal dollars first in order to prevent a loss of funds from possible delays, she said.

The airport manager gave an update on one construction investment already underway.

Taxiway Bravo renovations began Sept. 6. The $4.8 million project is also funded by the CARES Act. It's a complete reconstruction of the airport's largest taxiway from runway 10-28 to the apron.

The improvements were decided upon after a pavement index from the Missouri Department of Transportation gave the surface a 28 out of 100.

The 105-day construction efforts will force the closure of the airport's longest runway for 10 days in the middle of October. This will ground jet service in Cape Girardeau for that span, but other operations not requiring runway 10-28 will remain open.

Emery Sapp & Sons are tasked with the undertaking and thus far have worked themselves ahead of schedule, Amos said. The airport manager said she hopes the project will be finished early but because of the unpredictable nature of delays, isn't sure whether that will happen.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy