Bids submitted for terminal project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

After months of being in a "hurry up and wait mode" at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, there is significant movement on numerous fronts, airport manager Katrina Amos said.

Amos gave an update on the new terminal project to the Airport Advisory Board at its regular monthly meeting.

Five companies submitted bids for the project ahead of the Sept. 8 deadline. Those bids have been reviewed and scored by Amos, Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner and Advisory Board chairman Richard Knote.

"We got some really good proposals and I'm very pleased. Any one of these companies will do a phenomenal job," Amos said, a statement Knote echoed.

Interviews for the contractors and pricing bids will be due Oct. 25. The board will meet Nov. 1 to vote on a recommendation that will be taken to the Cape Girardeau City Council at its first November meeting.