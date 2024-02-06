Pending approval by state highway officials in Jefferson City, Missouri, the final plans for the reconstruction of the Interstate 55/U.S. 61 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be advertised for bids in early November.

“We’re submitting plans to our central office later this week,” said Jason Williams of the Missouri Department of Transportation district office in Sikeston. Williams is managing the two-year construction project that will include new northbound and southbound interstate bridges over U.S. 61 and construction of a diverging diamond interchange in an area commonly referred to as Center Junction.

The new interstate spans will be several hundred feet shorter than the existing bridges and will be wide enough to accommodate an additional lane of traffic in both directions. They will also be more earthquake resistant than the current bridges that have been in place since that section of I-55 opened in the 1960s.

MoDOT is tentatively scheduled to advertise for project bids Nov. 7 and open bids Dec. 13.

“Bids will either be accepted or rejected at the Missouri Highway Commission meeting on Jan. 9,” Williams said.