Bids for Center Junction project higher than anticipated

The Missouri Department of Transportation has received five bids for bridge replacement and interchange redesign at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, but all were higher than expected and it is unclear whether the Missouri Highway Commission will accept any of them.

MoDOT representatives will go over the bids with members of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) today. The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and is open to the public.

Bids for the project at what is commonly referred to as Center Junction were opened by MoDOT late last week and included a low bid of $17,476,608.27 submitted by Penzel Construction Co. Inc. According to Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, who also serves as SEMPO chairman, that’s about $1 million more than MoDOT was anticipating.

“They were hoping for closer to $16 million,” Fox said.

Other bids for the project included $18,029,009 from Lehman Construction LLC of California, Missouri; $18,125,000 from KCI Construction Co. of St. Louis; $19,027,107 from Phillips Hardy Inc. of Boonville, Missouri; and $20,910,525 from Millstone Weber LLC of St. Charles, Missouri.

“We’re always hopeful bids will come in lower, but we had good competition and so that’s where they came in,” said Mark Shelton, district engineer for MoDOT’s Southeast District based in Sikeston.