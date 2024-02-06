Biden's pot pardons could boost drives for legalization

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks.

But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first state in the South to legalize recreational marijuana. A proposal to change the state's constitution is drawing millions of dollars from opponents and supporters of legalization, with ads crowding the airwaves.

President Joe Biden's recent announcement he will pardon thousands of people for simple marijuana possession has shined a new spotlight on the legalization efforts in Arkansas and four other states. Voters in Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota are also taking up measures on recreational marijuana.

Biden's step toward decriminalizing the drug could provide a boost for legalization in some of the most conservative parts of the country, experts say.

"The most powerful elected leader in the world has publicly declared it was a mistake to criminalize people for using cannabis and I think that will go a long way with regard to voters who may be on the fence," said Mason Tvert, partner at VS Strategies, a cannabis policy and public affairs firm.

Melissa Fults, executive director of Arkansans for Cannabis Reform, talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Little Rock. Fults is a longtime advocate for marijuana legalization but is opposing a measure on the ballot in Arkansas to legalize recreational marijuana. Andrew DeMillo ~ Associated Press

Biden's announcement only covers people convicted under the federal law. But he has called on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. The president also directed his health secretary and attorney general to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

The moves come as opposition to legalization has softened around the country, with recreational marijuana legal in 19 states, despite resistance at the federal level. Advocates say it shows that states are ahead of the federal government on the issue.

"I think it's an example of state level leadership and citizens pushing the federal government in the right direction," said Eddie Armstrong, a former state legislator who leads the Responsible Growth Arkansas group campaigning for legalization.

In 2016, Arkansas became the first Bible Belt state to approve medical marijuana, with voters approving a legalization measure. More than 91,000 people have cards to legally buy marijuana from state-licensed dispensaries, which opened in 2019. Patients have spent more than $200 million so far this year, the state says.

An ad by Responsible Growth Arkansas points to benefits such as the thousands of jobs it says legalization would create. The main group opposing the measure is running an ad urging voters to "protect Arkansas from big marijuana."

Eddie Armstrong, chairman of the Responsible Growth Arkansas campaign, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Little Rock. The campaign is backing a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana. Andrew DeMillo ~ Associated Press

The proposal faces opposition from Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration who criticized Biden's pardon announcement. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, the Republican front-runner to succeed Hutchinson, has said she will vote against the measure. Her Democratic rival, Chris Jones, said he supports it.

In neighboring Missouri, a proposed constitutional amendment would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunge records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence.

Supporters said they do not expect Biden's pardon announcement for some federal marijuana offenses to have much of an impact on the Missouri measure, which could expunge several hundred thousand state marijuana offenses.